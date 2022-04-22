Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected to develop by late morning Saturday. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...This afternoon until 7 PM and Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&