Fourteen students in Joplin South Middle School’s Interact Club dedicated their Earth Day on Friday to cleaning up litter at Wildcat Park and learning about how to better protect the planet and its inhabitants.
The Interact Club, a youth chapter of Rotary International, is a service club sponsored by the Rotary Club of Joplin where students complete service projects to benefit the local community as well as international causes.
Julia Narrell, Interact Club sponsor and school counselor at South Middle, said they have a diverse range of students enrolled in the club this year, which recently resumed meeting after a hiatus due to COVID-19.
"We want these kids to focus on something other than themselves,” Narrell said.
In observance of Earth Day, the middle schoolers helped the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, a 501(c)(3) organization that protects Wildcat Park and the surrounding chert glade environment, habitat and wildlife. The friends group offers programs promoting awareness and sustainability, as well as educational opportunities and nature-based activities.
Amy Amidon, 15 and treasurer of Interact Club, said Earth Day is a day where to celebrate the planet.
“It lets us thank the planet for giving us everything that we need, and it allows us to show how grateful we are,” she said.
Chad Brueckner, liaison between the Joplin Rotary Club and Interact Club, said they serve as mentors for the students, who can also attend local Rotary Club meetings for more involvement outside of school.
“We approached Stephanie Brady, our Rotary president, and said that we need to come up with a community service project, and this idea came up,” he said. “She had a contact here, and it all just fell into place.”
What happens during an oil spill, and how does it get cleaned up? These are some of the questions the students had to ponder as they sought out solutions to a mock oil spill during an Earth Day activity.
Naturalist Lauren Copple of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group said they worked on critical thinking skills and discussed environmental issues that can result from using fossil fuels.
The Interact Club students also picked up trash throughout Wildcat Park and the trails. Once completed, the volunteers were introduced to different animal ambassadors that are used for education programs with the Wildcat Glades Friends Group.
Vicki Cassady, a member of the group's board, held a spotted salamander ambassador in her hands as it was sprayed with a water bottle to keep its skin moist. Salamanders spend most of their time in water and some species are totally aquatic. This is just one example of a type of creature that can be found in riparian corridors, a section of vegetation along a river.
Earth Day and beyond
Alex Brady, 14 and Interact Club president, said he wants members to get a general idea of how conservation works with the Earth Day activities and apply that to future projects.
“Today, we’re seeing how people in the community help with things like conservation, so we can do that in our school and have a more refined knowledge of it,” he said. “What we’re thinking about doing is having a poll box where we formulate ideas, send it out to the school and then they get to vote on what improvements they want.”
“This year, our primary focus is getting funding and ideas,” Brady said. “I want our members to realize how every little thing can make a difference, and that’s what we’re trying to improve with the club.”
Samara Miller, 14 and vice president of Interact Club, described the service project as a really fun and memorable experience. She said every year for Earth Day, she tries to focus on returning things back to its natural place.
“It’s like a balance, and I try to do anything that’s beneficial for the Earth like planting something or making fertilizer,” Miller said.
Stephanie Brady, president of Joplin Rotary Club, said the Wildcat Glades service project was a great opportunity for the younger generation to learn about the importance of giving back to their local communities and the planet.
“I love how they’ve all banded together and are looking at things that they want to change in the world and at their school,” she said about the Interact Club. “With today, it’s not only about the kids volunteering and giving back, but it’s also about giving them a chance to learn about environmental issues and what they can do as they grow and learn.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.