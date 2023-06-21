Southeast Kansas Republican lawmakers were among those who recently received suspicious letters that also contained an unidentified powder.
"I'm one of them," said state Rep. Michael Houser, of Columbus, who got the letter Friday at his home.
"I knew something was in it," he said. "I could tell a packet was in there."
State Reps. Chuck Smith, of Pittsburg, and Kenny Collins, of Mulberry, also received the letters, as did state Sen. Tim Shallenburger, of Baxter Springs.
"It came to my house a couple of days ago," Shallenburger said. "Then my phone dinged and it was an email from the Senate president saying he was notifying us this was happening."
Some Kansas lawmakers have said they believe they were targeted and that the letters and powder were intended to be threatening; others said they didn't want to speculate on the motive.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has confirmed about 100 letters containing an unidentified white powder have been sent to lawmakers and other public officials across the state, including Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach. No injuries have been reported. In a Facebook post Sunday, the KBI said preliminary tests on the substance were negative for common dangerous toxins.
Local lawmakers said they contacted authorities as soon as they realized what was happening. Houser said the letter itself had strange fonts reminding him of a "ransom" note as well as strange symbols.
"I didn't know what it was, so I just took it to the (Cherokee County) Sheriff's Office and let them deal with it," Houser said.
Smith said he was contacted by the KBI before he checked his mail on Friday, and then he went out to get the mail and found a letter with a local address that he originally believed may have been from a constituent.
"I thought it was legitimate. About a half hour later I opened it and there was this powder. Once I saw (the powder) I just closed it up and put it away," and called the KBI back, he said.
All of the local lawmakers said the powder was not loose, but folded up inside another piece of paper.
"I can't imagine what this is costing the state," Smith added, referring to the time of local law officers, the KBI and others.
On Tuesday, the KBI said that since the first letters were handled and reported by officials, it has had over 60 special agents, forensic scientists and employees devoted to safely collecting or screening evidence, or managing and tracking response to the incidents. Additionally, 17 hazmat teams and 12 bomb squads responded across the state.
"It really didn't faze me any," Houser said. "Everything is fine. It was a scare, for some reason. I can't speculate who it was. When you are in politics you make a lot of friends and a lot of enemies ... I learned that with my very first vote."
Shallenburger said only Republicans have received the letter, and many had return addresses with a local church.
He has been active in politics for nearly 40 years, having been sent to the state House for the first time in the 1980s. Shallenburger is also a former speaker of the Kansas House and a former Kansas state treasurer, and while he said he has received "pretty hateful mail" before, he has never received anything more than that.
Asked if the political climate was growing worse, he said: "I don't know if it's worse. The reason we think it is worse is because (it) is so known now, and it's immediate."
He added: "It has made me leery to open mail."
