Cherokee County health officials have confirmed Southeast Kansas' first positive coronavirus case, according to a statement this morning from Sheriff David Groves.
The patient is a 52-year-old man who is currently quarantined. He has not been hospitalized, the sheriff said.
County health officials have been in contact with the patient and are working to identify any recent close contacts he had. Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus will be contacted as soon as possible.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has set up a hotline for anyone with questions related to COVID-19. It can be reached at 1-866-534-3463.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.