Pupils in Southeast Kansas who rely on their school cafeterias for their daily meals won’t have to worry about going hungry during closures this week as districts implement curbside meal service options.
Riverton, Baxter Springs and Pittsburg schools are providing free breakfast and lunch for pickup at various locations through Friday.
• Baxter Springs is providing lunch and breakfast today through Friday. Any child 18 or younger, regardless of their school district, can receive meals, including siblings who have not yet started school. Staff will be available to hand out the grab-and-go meals.
Meals can be picked up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the main entrance of Central Elementary School, 1501 Park Ave., and the north entrance under the awning of Baxter Springs High School, 10 N. Military Ave.
Sacks include lunch for the day and breakfast for the following day. Lunches are intended to be eaten immediately or stored in the refrigerator within two hours. All leftovers must be discarded within three days.
All children who are receiving meals must be visibly seen by staff while the meals are picked up, as required by state statute.
Contact the district office at 620-856-2375 for accommodations.
• Pittsburg is providing free meals for students 18 or younger today through Friday. The deliveries will be made on a school bus at a variety of locations from 8:30 to 9:40 a.m. Children must be present in order to receive the meals, which includes both breakfast and lunch.
Bus attendants can be notified of any dietary restrictions. Buses will stop at a variety of locations for 10 minutes each before going to their next stop. A copy of the entire route schedule can be found online at https://go.aws/2QoN1c7.
• Riverton will provide lunch and breakfast Wednesday through Friday. Meals include lunch and breakfast for the following day. Parents or guardians can pick up meals through a drive-thru grab-and-go service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day on the south side of Riverton Elementary, 7166 SE 70th St.
Federal guidelines require that all children aged 18 and younger receiving meals be present at the time of pickup or delivery. Delivery is an available option for those who cannot pick up meals.
In order for food service employees to prepare the proper amount of food, all meal requests must be completed by 6 p.m. today at https://forms.gle/yjTVgczAwTjftLX56.
Details: 620-848-3386, ext 101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.