A Southeast Kansas woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident at 1:05 p.m. Thursday on Route H, five miles west of Jasper, in Jasper County, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.
Deborah L. Thompson, 66, of Weir, Kansas, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by Mark R. Thompson, 63, also of Weir.
According to the patrol, the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting both occupants. Deborah Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene by Jasper County Deputy Coroner Richard Rector. Her body was taken to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mark Thompson was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield and listed in serious condition, the patrol reported.
