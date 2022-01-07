PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 60-year-old Southwest City man received a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to a statutory sodomy charge involving a 15-year-old boy.
Abel Corral changed his plea to guilty Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree statutory sodomy in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office called for a suspended sentence and probation.
Judge John LePage accepted the plea bargain and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Corral invited the teen to his house in April of last year and then fondled him. The boy told investigators that Corral had done the same thing on two or three previous occasions.
