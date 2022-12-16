PINEVILLE, Mo. — An 18-year-old Southwest City man was ordered to stand trial this week on a charge that he cut his girlfriend with a knife.
Associate Judge John LePage ruled at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court that Alexis Sancez-Estrada should be tried on counts of domestic assault in the first degree and possession of a controlled substance. The defendant's initial appearance in a trial division will be Dec. 22.
Sancez-Estrada was arrested on the charges following a disturbance and reported stabbing Oct. 3 at his residence on Springs Road near Southwest City.
A deputy who responded to the scene learned that there had been a domestic dispute between the defendant and his girlfriend, Nicole Estrada, resulting in her being taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital for treatment of a cut to her shoulder.
She later told the deputy that Sancez-Estrada had come home from work and began examining her phone. She said she told him to stop and he cut her with a knife.
