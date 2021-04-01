From staff reports
Grant applications are now being accepted for funding from the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust, which was established by the late Joplin businessman and philanthropist Bob Corley.
Southwest Missouri Bank, trustee of the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust, announced the second year of availability for grants to qualified nonprofit organizations. Eligible entities include those who provide services to the homeless and low-income populations in Jasper and Newton counties.
Grant applications are available by emailing Trust@smbonline.com or by calling 417-623-3424. Applications are due by May 14. Grants will be reviewed by a distribution committee and awarded in mid-June.
“Bob Corley would be very pleased to see that his legacy is having an impact on the community he loved,” Chuck Brown, senior vice president and trust officer at Southwest Missouri Bank, said in a statement. “He was very generous to the community during his lifetime, and that generosity will continue in the future. A multitude of organizations were able to benefit last year, and we look forward to continuing Bob’s philanthropy in the coming year.”
Corley had owned and operated clothing and decor stores The Attic, The Duds Shop and Accents, formerly located on South Main Street. He died in 2019 at the age of 98.
He had provided financial support to a number of institutions and organizations, primarily Missouri Southern State University, as well as Children’s Haven, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, Lafayette House and Connect2Culture. He also was a contributor to the medical community, including Freeman Health System and the Mercy Foundation, and to the construction of Mercy Hospital Joplin after the Joplin tornado. He also assisted the Kansas City University medical and dental schools in Joplin.
Last year, grants totaled about $50,000, Brown said.
There is no limit on the amount of money that can be requested.
“We have many nonprofits in Jasper and Newton counties that help the homeless and disadvantaged in our area,” Brown said. “Mr. Corley’s dream was that his generosity would make a difference right here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.