What happens when a fisherman meets a gardener?
Fisherman Darrell Elkins and gardener Mitzi Miller are fashioning a business plan at their home in Seymour, Missouri. Poppy’s Wiggling Wigglers and Castings is a vermiculture worm farm and home of the cultured nightcrawler.
The couple engages in controlled vermicomposting, using worms to convert organic waste into nutrient-rich compost for plants, commonly called castings. Worm castings are highly active, biological mixtures of bacteria, enzymes and remnants of plant matter and animal manure. Castings contain rich microbiological colonies beneficial for fighting soil-borne plant diseases and helping to repel insects. This organic additive also allows plants to quickly and easily absorb essential nutrients and trace minerals.
“The homesteader community and the independent farm community, they want to raise their own worms, right? They want to create their own compost, and we recommend it,” Elkins said. “Not everybody has the ability or the want to do that. There’s a big need for organic fertilizer. So that’s what we produce.”
As a soil additive, casting improves soil germination rates, gives plants a healthy appearance and works as a natural fertilizer that won’t burn or overfertilize plants. Benefits include higher disease resistance through various soil microorganisms and the introduction of plant growth hormones into the soil.
The couple uses night crawlers to create the castings. To establish a proper breeding environment, the bedding must be between 70% and 80% moisture and cannot be out in direct sunlight. This breed is different from the worms someone might dig out of the ground.
“Red wigglers come out of the ground. You can’t raise them in captivity,” Elkins said. “That’s the big difference. Our type of worm is very finicky. It won’t survive in soil under 60 degrees.”
Cultured night crawlers can create nonbinding and nutrient-rich soil. The castings can also provide great health benefits and a permeable structure for plant growth.
“One advantage to worm castings is there’s no smell,” Elkins said. “It’s 100% organic, so it won’t hurt anything. Casting won’t bind. When you mix that in with your soil, what does that do? That gives it velocity and allows that water to soak through the soil faster, and get to the roots and feed nutrients as it gets there because it’s organic fertilizer. That’s the big advantage to it.”
Elkins runs his operation in a compact space inside a garage. The economical spacing is easy to work with and retains the ability to store large amounts of product.
“We’ll do 2,000 pounds (of castings) every month. We could produce 20,000 pounds a month if we had the space. That’s our long-term goal,” Elkins said. “That’s where we’re growing our businesses, different than what most people are familiar with.”
Over time, the couple started with 4,500 breeders and have over 40,000 in captivity nine months later. The process requires less than 32 hours of manpower a week and Elkins said he could easily be at 2 million breeder worms if he wanted to be.
“This business, the worms, they just reproduce, so there’s no coaxing from us,” Elkins said. “We don’t need to convince them to wake up and go do their job. They just do it automatically. They do it 24/7. They don’t call me. They don’t complain. They don’t do anything bad.”
Big goals
In life, Elkins gives himself BHAGs, which he said are “Big Hairy Audacious Goals.” It helps to keep him moving forward to cultivate his entrepreneurial spirit.
“Everybody needs a reason. Everybody needs a destination, a place to get to. But more importantly, you need a roadmap on how to get there,” Elkins said. “I believe, in life, you’ve got to have big, hairy, audacious goals. Most of them you aren’t going to reach, but you can try.”
His BHAG is to increase the reach of castings in the Seymour area and give back to older generations through gardening in local nursing homes.
“My goal is to partner with Baker Creek Seeds and have someone to build our portable garden beds,” Elkins said. “There’s a lot of people currently in nursing homes that don’t have anything to do. Because I’m a gardener and I love to garden, I can’t imagine never being able to get my hands in the soil. That’s what we want to do. We want to bring some raised beds to nursing homes.”
A partnership with Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, based in Mansfield, Missouri, would help create the base needed to put Elkins’ vision into motion.
Poppy’s Wiggling Wigglers would provide the castings, Baker Creek would provide the seeds and a final partnership to provide cedar beds. The goal of the program would allow residents to get their hands in the dirt and grow anything they want.
Elkins’ goals stretch beyond nursing homes to help anyone wanting to get involved in gardening. Using worm castings can give people an easily attainable green thumb.
“You can do it. If there’s a will, there’s a way,” Elkins said. “That’s kind of our long-term goal is to basically create a foundation to be able to give back more.”
These particular BHAGs were established in Elkins’ mind from childhood with his family spending time fishing in the pond.
“My grandmother had a passion for cane pole fishing. She started us fishing when we were real little she would take us to the creek with a cane pole,” Elkins said. “When you’re raised doing something, it just becomes part of your life. So most inner cities have parks that have ponds, too.”
With enough worms, Elkins hopes to make worms and castings available for inner-city customers to enjoy. Not only can the product help the average backyard gardener or homesteader, but it can also be used commercially.
“There are bulk buyers. They use it on golf courses and stuff like that because it’s organic. They use it to top-dress their soil, their fields, the greens and everything. They don’t have to worry about contaminating the water, which is always full of fish.”
The business has grown quickly since its start in June 2022. Cultured night crawlers are fed a mixture of organic grains for a balanced diet. For each 2 1/2-gallon bucket of compost, 275 worms are hard at work. When it comes time to package the product, a sifter helps separate the worms and sends the castings up a conveyor belt into a holding bin.
“We started our breeders in June. We went from 100 pounds of castings to 200, then 400. Now we’re at 1,000,” Elkins said. “We’ve just grown to that level.”
