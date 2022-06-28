MARIONVILLE, Mo. — “I’m the sixth-generation and this is the seventh!” Kyle Burk proudly exclaims while holding his youngest child, Addison.
A few miles east of Marionville is home to Burk Land and Cattle, a sixth-generation dairy operation currently owned and operated by Kyle Burk, his wife, Tori, and their three children, Jaycee, Cooper and Addison.
Kyle and his family took over the family dairy in 2018 from his father, Mike. A member of the Burk family has kept the family dairy up and running for around 85 years, only stopping during World War II.
“We only quit for two years when my grandpa and great uncle were drafted into World War II,” explained Kyle.
The Burk family has consistently raised and milked Jerseys, which are known for their high butterfat and protein content, along with high milk yields. That makes them the optimum choice for the Burks. Around 133 cows are milked on the farm twice a day with help from Kyle’s dad, Mike.
“Last month we got the highest final milk price we have ever gotten, over $30, which is super good,” stated Kyle. “I totaled up how much we need to break even and it’s about $21.40 before fees.”
Each Jersey cow is monitored in terms of productivity based on the amount of milk it produces and its breeding ability. If the cow is labeled unproductive, it is sold.
“Every month we get a breakdown of which cows aren’t making money. If it’s not making money or bred, then it goes to the sale. It’s been cutthroat for about four or five months now,” stated Kyle. “We are producing more milk now with less cows.”
Culling the cows that are deemed unproductive has increased the productivity of the Burk farm. This is made possible because the Jerseys now have more room to move about and receive more feed with less competition from their counterparts.
“They’re not crowded and are getting more feed, it’s a no brainer,” said Kyle.
To keep the dairy milk supply flowing, the Burks raise all the replacement heifers for their operation. It would be hard to replace all the culled cows if too many heifers are sold, therefore the Burks keep all their heifers. On rare occasions they will sell a heifer to a 4-H member or a special sale.
Under Kyle’s direction, the long-time family operation expanded to include row crops and beef cattle. The 1,300 acres of row crops grown on the Burk farm are mainly used as feed for the cattle, both beef and dairy. In some instances, the crops are sold as cash crops.
The Burks also raise around 1,500 head of beef cattle. A small portion are raised in the family's own cow-calf operations before joining the primarily purchased cattle to be backgrounded.
“We’ve been taking chances on some smaller cattle lately, but with a quality started feed we’ve had mixed for us, we’ve had success without too many losses,” Kyle said.
The backgrounded cattle are grazed and fed a total mixed ration with a hint of coffee grounds. The ingredient is a locally sourced byproduct that can be a good source of nutrition for the livestock.
“It’s like 100% energy but you can overfeed them and make them wired,” explained Burk.
One of Kyle’s colleagues use coffee grounds for his own cattle and recommended the new feed to Burk. After the coffee grounds have been used once at the Starbucks plant in Springfield, they are delivered to the Burk farm.
Although the Burk’s generally raise 1,500 head of beef cattle and harvest 1,300 acres of row crops, they have become versatile. If producing row crops will give more cash flow than backgrounding cattle, then the land will be repurposed. If flooding has washed away fields of row crops, then they raise more cattle. With current prices, the farm has prioritized harvesting more row crops and is raising less cattle.
With recent upticks in feed and gas prices, the Burk’s decided to buy their own semi-trucks and trailers to transport their cattle and grain more efficiently.
“I honestly think that we are making the same amount of money now with the cost of feed and gas prices being high as we were when milk prices were down.” stated Burk.
