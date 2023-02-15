NEOSHO, Mo. — Nearly 300 residents from Southwest Missouri gathered last week to learn more about what is being sprayed on area fields and to voice their concerns.
Many were hoping for answers from local and state elected officials, the company and regulators about what is characterized as a free fertilizer and also described as unknown sludge spread on fields by companies such as Denali Water Solutions.
Gabe Timby, senior director of environmental services with Denali, acknowledged during the meeting that more than 400 million gallons of what he described as food processing residual were spread in Missouri and Arkansas last year.
The meeting was hosted by the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council at the Newton County Fair Building provided by the Newton and McDonald County Cattlemen’s Association. Officials from Barry, McDonald and Newton counties were present, as were state Rep. Scott Cupps, a Republican whose district includes Barry County and part of McDonald County, and state Sen. Jill Carter, R-Granby. Rep. Dirk Deaton, of Noel, and Rep Ben Baker, R-Neosho, could not make the meeting.
Representatives from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources were also in attendance but did not address questions.
Denali representation remained for the most part at the back of the large crowd to hear the complaints.
Questions begin
McDonald County residents Maria Poulides and Nan Palmer were among those who raised concerns after what they said was several years of sludge deliveries by another company into the area.
“These are my questions: Who monitors who? Who monitors what? What’s the saturation limit? What’s the consequence of runoff? What are the negative effects over the long term? There are negative effects,” Poulides said. “... If this nutrient-rich and advantageous waste is so safe for agriculture and the environment, why are industries having such a hard time disposing of it?”
Brad Fields, of Stella, had similar concerns: “My biggest question is water pollution. We’re all on a well, whether a private well or county water, it's got to be in the water table.
“My second question is, when you spray chicken litter on your fields, it’s regulated on how much you can spray. Why is this not?”
Fields, echoing the complaints of others, said that when he attempts to contact a government agency for answers, they pass him to another agency.
“Who in the state that we elected will take responsibility and take action?” Fields asked. “I’ve seen one of these tankers roll over, and it was dumping into a drain for water runoff. When it was suggested to contact hazmat (hazardous materials), but it got turned down and instead it ran down the drain. Denali representatives were there when it happened.”
Fields also asked why the sludge has not been tested to determine everything that is in it and why lagoons are not being tested for possible contaminants.
To Denali, Fields asked, “Why aren’t there MSDS (material safety data sheet) sheets in your trucks that are hauling it? In case of a rollover, we as first responders need to know what we are dealing with.”
Denali, based in Russellville, Arkansas, identifies itself as “a specialty waste and environmental services company” that recycles waste in ways it claims are “sustainable, can be beneficially reused and reduce or eliminate the use of landfills.”
According to the minutes from a July 2022 McDonald County Commission meeting, commissioners met with a representative of Denali about what was being brought into the county. When asked about it, Denali representative Jimmy Merdis “explained that there are two types of sludge: Industrial Byproduct (industrial customers) and Biosolids (wastewater from municipalities).”
“Denali is not spreading biosolids in McDonald County,” according to the minutes.
'Waste not, want not'
Denali officials have not responded to specific questions from the Globe but did send out a statement in response recently.
“Denali repurposes and recycles multiple organic waste streams in the lower 48 states and Puerto Rico in an effort to reduce society’s dependence and reliance on landfills, reduce carbon and methane impacts on the environment, reduce water consumption, provide American farmers an alternative to expensive chemical fertilizers and help stabilize food costs to consumers. Our focus is to assure highly valuable organic residuals and nutrients are not thrown away, but beneficially recycled or repurposed for use as either fuels, feeds or fertilizers. We live by the old adage, ‘Waste not, want not.’”
The company also noted the high costs of chemical fertilizer and said there is “exponential increased demand for organic alternatives” from farmers, and that it works with state agencies and regulators to assure compliance, environmental protection and safety.
“We strive to always protect the environment, meet or exceed compliance in every state, and provide the best value to our customers. Our distribution of high-demand residual fertilizers is often transportation dependent, which we carefully monitor to control costs and reduce carbon emissions, while providing American farmers value regardless of where they live and grow crops. Food processing residuals registered as fertilizers or soil amendments with state agencies are delivered to multiple farming operations depending on farmer demand.”
'God-awful smell'
Vicky Nickels, owner of the Longview 76 Cafe, also spoke. “I do have the same concerns that have been mentioned but I want to bring up concerns as a business. I own a cafe, and I’ve had people walk out of my cafe because (of) that God-awful smell. It is in my cafe; it is even in my ventilation system that I am required to run to cook food for the community.”
Nickels, like many others, shared concerns over the deliveries bringing in the product for spraying.
“It is really beginning to impact my business, my income and what I consider my service to my community,” Nickels said.
The crowd erupted in applause, and a chorus of “amens” came from around the room.
Caleb Wardlaw, another resident from McDonald County, said: “I’d like to go on the record saying that I am unequivocally opposed to the practice of using our region for a dumpsite for industrial and/or municipal wastewater sludge. Though I am all for honest and inventive ways to increase the productivity of the land, this dumping of sludge and pollutants onto our landscape all for the minuscule increase in productivity and cheaper hay is not worth the risk of our community and environment.”
Many others who spoke voiced similar concerns but did not give names. A Diamond man asked if cattle needed to be kept off fields for a time after it had been sprayed.
“No,” said Timby, the Denali official.
Some, identifying themselves as school staff, shared concerns from the Rocky Comfort/Longview area regarding children not wanting to go out at recess because of the smell.
Yet another spoke on the runoff of sludge onto the roadway after a hard rain and the roads being slick, just like ice on the way to work.'
A retired McDonald County teacher, Barbara Burnett, asked if the chemicals to clean the tanks at the food processors where the "residual fertilizer" is collected were also sprayed with it onto area fields.
“Denali … you got some mighty big questions to answer,” Burnett said.
Hundreds of millions of gallons
An hour into the meeting, Timby made it to the podium. He said there are federal guidelines for certain substances, such as arsenic and heavy metals like cadmium and lead that are found in the food processing residuals that is spread in the area.
“We are working on odor controls,” Timby also said. “I know that doesn’t help you all that are living with it, but we try to be a good neighbor with what we do.”
Timby said every state has different rules governing the application of the product.
“To put it into perspective, statewide in Arkansas last year we spread a little over 300 million gallons of food processing residuals on agricultural farms in the state. In Missouri, Southwest Missouri, Southeast Missouri, North Central Missouri and across the state we spread a little over 100 million gallons of residuals.”
Asked about testing the fertilizer or sludge before it is applied, Timby began, “We sample every facility —" only to be interrupted when the question was asked again.
“Well, we sample the facility from the truck when it gets to the field,” Timby said. “So, no, ma’am, we are required to do at least one a year, but sometimes we do two a year.”
His answer brought grumbling and laughter from many in the crowd, who said they want third-party testing of the product.
In response to questions about lawsuits against the company, Timby responded that he was not aware of that information.
When asked about the PFAs, Timby stated that the Environmental Protection Agency had set guidance for drinking water but had no guidance for wastewater sludge from municipal biosolids plants or from food processing plans, but was working to get the guidelines out by the end of this year or the beginning of next year.
“There are no limits for this to compare it to,” Timby said. “Till the guidance is out, we are not testing for it.”
Earlier this summer, in that meeting with McDonald County commissioners, Denali representatives also were asked about testing for chemicals, including PFAs, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Those are synthetic chemicals that are long-lasting and have been found in the air, soil and water, as well as in the blood of people and animals. They have been linked to harmful health effects in both animals and people, according to the EPA.
Michelle Helton, from Denali, told commissioners at that meeting there was no way to test for those chemicals.
At that meeting, according to the minutes, Brooks McNeill, with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, also told commissioners that the state does not include PFAs in its regulations and that the EPA has no approved method for testing for them in sludge.
Timby said at the meeting last week that PFAs are everywhere — in clothing and furniture, and are used for fire retardants and even in pizza boxes.
“We aren’t generating it,” Timby said. “It’s out in the world. There are concerns that it is in municipal wastewater treatment systems.”
'Insane amount of calls'
Cupps, the state representative, took to the microphone to address questions and to discuss his efforts to address concerns.
“We are in a conundrum because of the current exemptions that exist,” Cupps said near the start of his talk. “I would like to ask, if you don’t mind, to sit down because I don’t want this to turn into a lynch mob.”
He then said he shared some of the group's frustrations.
“I want everyone here to know that we get an insane amount of calls regarding this issue and if you think that we’re not taking this serious or that it is not on our radar, you're really wrong," Cupps said.
He also defended the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which, in a statement to the Globe afterward, noted that it does not regulate fertilizer, adding, "We permit and provide oversight for land application of wastewater, and encourage responsible nutrient management through Soil and Water Conservation District cost-share practices."
The Missouri Fertilizer Control Board, also in a statement to the Globe after the meeting, noted it issues permits authorizing the sale of fertilizer but "has no statutory authority regulating land applications of organic byproducts."
It also noted its primary job is "consumer protection through truth in labeling."
It can issue permits authorizing the sale of fertilizer and that "by law, (it) is required to provide an entity a fertilizer permit for its product once it has been established that the product contains essential plant nutrients."
The Missouri DNR can take action against a company if the product is improperly applied and gets into state waters.
Many residents the Globe has spoken to for previous stories about the product being sprayed question the value of it as a fertilizer, and worry that because of the volume being sprayed or because of other waste in it that it poses a risk to ground and surface water and to their health.
In defense of the DNR, Cupps said, “When I am told that DNR is negligent and isn’t working on this, and we do have representatives from DNR here, they have been insanely helpful to me as a legislator. They are in my office one or two times a week.”
“Not to me,” a woman shouted from the group.
“This is an issue that if we use facts, as opposed to rhetoric, and we can get to a spot where some of the loopholes and exemptions that are currently being used are closed,” Cupps said, "that’s something that we can only get with if we have full cooperation between our DNR, our state legislators, our county legislators and the (Missouri) Department of Agriculture and USDA. It’s a very tricky situation.”
“The reality is that because Missouri is a right-to-farm state and we have to be careful that we are not punishing agriculture in the process while we are trying to protect the environment, and that we have the proper checks and balances in place,” Cupps said.
“... We have to be very careful that we don’t create a situation where we have a Supreme Court case that would dictate that what we did was against the law,” Cupps said. “Once that happens, we would probably never get to do anything again.”
Government role
Confronted with more comments on the lack of enforcement by government agencies, Cupps responded.
“The buck stops here … like, I’m serious. I’ll put up the sign and everything,” Cupps said, and added: “I’m not going to let DNR speak in reference to what they have done."
No one from DNR spoke to the crowd. In a statement submitted by DNR representative T.J. Graven, regarding why they did not take the podium: “Brooks (McNeil), Southwest Regional environmental program specialist, and I attended the meeting to listen and gain a better understanding of the community’s concerns related to the issue."
More shouts came from the back of the room, demanding that Denali and other companies stop until legislation could be drafted.
“We literally do not have the authority to do that without just cause, and we have to do our due diligence,” Cupps said.
Others responded by saying that if the same product was being spread on Main Street of Cassville or Springfield, it would be stopped.
Carter, the state senator, took the podium to ask what the group would like to hear from legislators.
“As a farm girl, I understand how you feel and although I am new to this, I have taken farm tours and I will commit to keeping you posted through a newsletter,” said. “What would you like to know?”
Some in the crowd said they wanted better communication and information regarding the lack of sludge testing.
Many left without answers they were hoping to get.
McDonald County resident Nan Palmer, said during the meeting, "It became very clear to us in our efforts to get answers that the regulations being used today work like a sieve, a sieve that allows pollutants to destroy our water, to destroy our land and plants.”
