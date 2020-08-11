Students at Eastmorland Elementary School in Joplin have received new Chromebooks this year through a donation from Sparklight.
The Sparklight initiative, which has donated more than 1,500 Chromebooks over the past seven years to schools in the markets that the company serves, seeks to "bridge the digital divide," especially for students who don't have access to technology.
“While many school systems are taking big steps and working to give every student and every teacher access to the technology and tools they need to learn, not all schools have the funding to support this effort,” said Ken Johnson, senior vice president of technology services. “We understand how critical access to technology is right now — especially during the pandemic when many schools are struggling to provide laptops to students in need during the transition to online school.”
The Chromebooks will be used for online learning this fall by students with no access to technology at home, Principal Heather Surbrugg said.
