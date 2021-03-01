Schools and organizations serving K-12 students in communities serviced by Sparklight could win $3,000 to find their science, technology, engineering or math project or club as part of Sparklight's annual "Dream Bigger" social media campaign.
Enter to win by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the money would be used and how it benefits students. Five entities will be selected to each receive a $3,000 award.
Entries will be accepted beginning today through March 19 at sparklight.com/contest. Ten finalists will be selected by Sparklight, and the winner will be determined by public voting March 22-31. The finalists and winners will be highlighted on Sparklight's social media channels.
