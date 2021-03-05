Two financial assistance options are available for Spire customers who have been struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Through March 31 or until funds are exhausted, the natural gas provider will offer up to $400 in assistance for Missouri customers who have been furloughed or experienced job or income loss and have an outstanding past-due balance on their Spire account.
Spire also is offering an 18-month payment plan option for customers affected by the pandemic. Customers can enroll by paying 10% of their past-due balance.
Details: SpireEnergy.com/Assistance.
