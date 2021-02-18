Spire has announced it is lifting its emergency curtailment plan for all business customers in Southwest Missouri.
“We want to thank everyone in the community for their help this week,” said Scott Carter, Spire Missouri president. “Every customer who helped conserve energy made a difference and helped to keep natural gas flowing across the region. Together, we kept families safe and warm when the reliability of natural gas was needed most.”
Spire on Monday had asked business customers to reduce usage and residents to turn down thermostats and minimize usage of natural gas appliances. The request was made as energy systems across the Midwest began to stress due to high usage and subzero temperatures.
The utility continues to suggest all homes and businesses conserve energy to keep bills low during cold weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.