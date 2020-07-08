Spire Missouri will provide approximately $15 million in one-time bill credits to its natural gas customers in the state, under an agreement approved recently by the Missouri Public Service Commission.
That includes Joplin.
The agreement was worked out by the staff of the Missouri PSC, the Office of the Public Counsel and the utility.
Under the agreement, refunds will be credited to all current customers as a one-time credit to their bills on or after Aug. 1, and will appear as a separate line-item on customer bills. According to the agreement, the one-time bill credit for Spire West residential customers will be $17.75.
The agreement approved by the Commission resolves issues with Spire's Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge (ISRS) cases from 2016-2018 that were remanded from the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals.
The ISRS charge appears on the bills of most natural gas companies and is designed to provide the utility more timely recovery of a portion of the expenditures it incurs to replace and extend the useful life of its existing infrastructure (pipeline system) for those projects that were completed after the company’s most recent rate case.
