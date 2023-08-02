Joplin police responded at 4:34 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at the Vintage Stock store in Northpark Mall and found evidence of a break-in.
A front window of the store had been broken out and a display case accessed inside the business, but no suspects were located in the area.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said an undetermined number of sports trading cards were taken in the burglary, which remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrest having been made.
