SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A single hair stylist at a Springfield business may have exposed 84 people to COVID-19 from May 12-20, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said Friday.
The stylist and the clients were wearing face coverings, but they will be notified by the health department and be offered testing, as will seven coworkers.
"It is the hope of the department that because face coverings were worn throughout this exposure timeline, no additional cases will result."
Anyone who was not in close contact during this period but was in this location is believed to be at "very low risk," the department said.
The department said it is notifying the public of potential exposures at Great Clips, 1864 S. Glenstone Ave. on the following dates:
Tuesday, May 12, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 13, 8:30 a.m.- p.m.
Thursday, May 14, noon-6 p.m.
Friday, May 15, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 16, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday, May 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 19, noon-6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20, noon-6 p.m.
