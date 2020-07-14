Springfield on Monday night joined the list of Missouri cities requiring masks because of COVID-19.
The Springfield City Council listened to five hours of testimony before voting 8-0 in favor of the ordinance.
Joplin passed a similar ordinance last week.
Kansas City last week extended its requirement to wear a facial covering through at least Aug. 15, and earlier this month, St. Louis city and county both began requiring face coverings when inside businesses and other public places, and outside when social distancing is not possible.
St. Joseph's mayor last week also issued an order requiring facial coverings in large retail stores, and Columbia passed a mask ordinance on July 6.
