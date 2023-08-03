MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge decided Thursday that there is probable cause for a Springfield woman to stand trial on felony charges that she assaulted a man with a football helmet after a semipro game in Aurora.
Judge Matthew Kasper at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court ordered 20-year-old Alazayna E. Moi to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Authorities say Moi struck Payton West in the face with a football helmet March 26, 2022, after a football game between the Missouri Monarchs and the Queen City Asylum at the baseball field in White Park in Aurora. West was treated for a concussion, broken nose and facial cuts and bruises from the blow, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
The affidavit states that Moi, whose brother was playing for the Monarchs, became angry when she overheard a comment from West’s group of friends demeaning her brother’s team. She and two female friends began harassing West and his friends throughout the game. Witnesses told police that she threw a cup of water at West and one of his friends.
After the game, she purportedly told her brother, Kenesareta Moi, of the dispute with West and his friends, and her brother threw his helmet down on the ground and confronted West in an aggressive manner, according to the affidavit. When he ran at West and shoved him, others in the crowd intervened and held the brother back.
Alazayna Moi then once again threw a beverage at West and came up on him from behind and struck him in the face with the helmet, the affidavit states. The defendant left the scene before police arrived but was later identified with the help of witnesses and charged with the assault.
She purportedly admitted throwing both ice water and hot chocolate on West and shoving him, but denied having assaulted him with the helmet. Her brother was charged with misdemeanor assault, a charge that also remains pending in Lawrence County Circuit Court.
