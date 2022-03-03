CARTHAGE, Mo. — A four-month renovation of a historic church in Carthage was recently completed, with all of the work done by parishioners and community contractors.
The interior of St. Ann’s Catholic Church has been completely remodeled, restoring light and color to the sanctuary.
The church, whose cornerstone dates the structure to 1908, was overdue for a refreshing, said member Dina Thomas, who volunteered to lead the renovation efforts.
“The church was really worn,” Thomas said. “It was tired, our pews were tired. The restoration was coming; we just didn’t know how or when. The parishioners, many of whom have been here a long time, knew it was time to come into this century. We would not be sitting here if it wasn’t for our parishioners and the thousands of hours that were put on this project.”
Work started with the church’s interior colors, which Thomas speculated were due to a 1980s effort to remove color from sanctuaries. St. Ann’s interior monochromatic color was especially dated.
“All the woodwork, all the walls, everything was pink,” Thomas said. “It was pink on pink on pink. There was no variation.”
Painters with ABE Painting in Joplin came in first to change the color scheme. They repainted the entire sanctuary by hand. The walls were painted white, with a white-textured ceiling and gray trim. The painting project took a little over a month.
Galbraith’s Flooring in Carthage found neutral-colored carpeting to match the new tones of the church. Electrical work was done, and the Communion rails were spread out from the center of the altar. Joplin Supply helped find new LED lights. The church purchased a series of decorative metal plates from W.F. Norman in Nevada to give visual variety to the back of the church. Knights of Columbus helped fix breaks and clean the protective windows.
St. Ann’s parishioners also lent their hands to the restoration effort. Carpenters in the church repaired water damage under the large stained-glass window, repairing the woodwork and reinforcing the lead.
Dina Thomas’ husband, Andy, a local artist, built and designed wooden frames for the Stations of the Cross lining the church walls. The frames mirror the shape of the stained-glass windows and help the stations to stand out. He also designed the grand wooden encasement for the Sacred Heart statue that greets people in the entry. Together, the couple restored the statue, which Thomas believes is original to the church.
‘Our divine color’
The improvements all serve to highlight the main feature of St. Ann’s Catholic Church — the elaborate stained-glass windows.
“Our windows are basically almost this whole church, if you look at the size of the windows compared to the size of the church,” Thomas said. “Our windows are our divine color.”
Glimmering patches of red, blue and yellow from these windows move across the oak pews of St. Ann’s in the afternoon sun. The pews are perhaps the best example of community contribution in the entire renovation.
The renovation committee found that replacing the pews would cost $30,000, and new pews wouldn’t be ready until October of this year. Instead, the 32 existing pews and two separating rails were sanded and refinished with volunteer work from parishioners. The pews took two months to complete as shifts of parishioners, and three people from the Carthage Crisis Center, worked day and night.
“For the most part, it was all volunteer help, just whoever had time to come by and sand for a while,” said Jerry Mahan, who headed the pew restoration. “It was a very big project once we got started. It worked out very well; we’re extremely pleased with the final product.”
Mahan said he enjoyed the chance to work side by side with his fellow parishioners during the restoration.
“There’s people that I didn’t know that well before, and now I feel like I could call on just about any of them for something I needed or a favor,” Mahan said. “The same is true for me. I’d do just about anything for them. The pew restoration provided the opportunity to gather like that.”
Costs
The total cost of the restoration came to about $60,000, Thomas estimated. Costs were kept down by the amount of volunteer work. The restoration was entirely self-funded, separate from the church’s operating budget or any grants or loans.
“This wasn’t me; this was a parish of all ethnicities who all rolled their sleeves up,” Thomas said. “They offered food, tools and effort. If it wasn’t for that, we wouldn’t be here. It was done with the hands of the parishioners and the four contractors.”
Thomas said reaction to the renovations has made the past four months of hard work worthwhile.
“I know we can worship in anything; we can worship outside in the grass,” Thomas said. “But to come into a house that is clean, that has some beauty, is wonderful. I was here yesterday and watched people come in the door and get totally overwhelmed. I saw tears. I saw people come in and walk straight up to those Communion rails, and kneel down and pray. People felt good to be home.”
Mahan said he loved seeing all the pieces come together.
“It was a good feeling of completion and the fact of what we had put our time and labor into was going to inspire so many other people,” Mahan said. “We’ve had people enter the sanctuary with their mouths open. The transformation is incredible. It’s a much more calming and uplifting place to worship now.”
The completion of the work was commemorated by an hour of silent prayer last Friday and a visit from the Rev. Edward Rice last weekend to lead a Mass.
