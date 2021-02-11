St. Mary's Catholic School, 3025 S. Central City Road in Joplin, will hold a Valentine's Day-themed open house for its preschool and kindergarten programs from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Families will have the opportunity to meet the school's faculty members, learn more about the curriculum, tour the school and create Valentine-themed crafts to take home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed; face masks are required.
Details: 417-623-1465.
