A driver for an online food delivery service was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of a cut to his abdomen after being stabbed Saturday morning outside the Big Lots store in Joplin.
Police Sgt. Jason Stump said Jeremy Rickman, 34, of Carthage, was cut by an assailant who pulled up to him in the Hardee's lot on West Seventh Street and followed him to the Big Lots store at 630 S. Range Line Road.
The assault remained under investigation Monday without an arrest having been made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.