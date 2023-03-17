A former Joplin man serving a 10-year sentence for trafficking in stolen identities waived a preliminary hearing this week on felony drug and firearm charges that he picked up about three weeks before he was sent to prison.
Brandon M. Jones, 43, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge Joseph Hensley ordered him to stand trial, but no date had been set by Friday for his initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court.
Jones pleaded guilty Aug. 10, 2020, to the stolen identities charge that was filed on him in 2017 after he was caught in possession of seven driver's licenses, six Social Security cards, a credit card, an insurance card and an electronic benefits card, all belonging to other people.
While he was out of jail awaiting sentencing in that case, a search warrant served on his residence by the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team turned up 27 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, glass pipes, three handguns and $1,578 in currency.
