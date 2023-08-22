The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected a report on a crash Friday in Barton County that killed a Golden City man.
Charles C. Hamman, 57, died of injuries resulting from a 12:40 p.m. crash on Missouri Highway 126, about 4 miles north of Jasper.
Hamman, whose name was misspelled in an initial report, was operating an eastbound motorcycle that collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Elma B. Tatum, 71, of Ozark, when Tatum pulled into Hamman's path. The initial report mistakenly had Hamman pulling into Tatum's path.
