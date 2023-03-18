NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana couple has run afoul of state law by keeping a 22-pound nutria as a pet. A nutria is a rat-tailed, orange-toothed rodent found in Louisiana.
Nutria are considered an invasive species.
But “Neuty” — the nutria rescued as a baby from a busy roadside by Denny Lacoste — frolics with the couple’s dog, swims in their pool and snuggles in the arms of his keepers.
The state says it’s illegal to keep injured or orphaned wild animals as pets. But wildlife officials’ decision to confiscate the animal has sparked a petition drive by those who want him to stay with the Lacostes.
