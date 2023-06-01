The Missouri State Highway Patrol seized about 80 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Sunday on Interstate 44 in Jasper County.
A state trooper conducting traffic laws enforcement near the 22-mile marker east of Joplin stopped a Ford Explorer with Indiana registration for going 77 mph in a 70 mph zone.
The driver, Devion K.J. Boykin, 29, who was visibly sweating, had no driver's license and provided the trooper with some Mississippi identification instead and a rental agreement for the vehicle that bore the name of a woman not present in the SUV with him and listed no other authorized driver.
An affidavit later filed with a charge against Boykin in U.S. District Court in Springfield states that the trooper could smell a mix of marijuana and deodorizer coming from the Explorer, and Boykin acknowledged that he had "a weed pen" in his possession.
He initially told the trooper he was on the way to Memphis, Tennessee, from Utah, an itinerary that the trooper thought would not normally take one through Missouri on I-44. The rental agreement showed that the Explorer had been rented in Erie, Pennsylvania, and the trooper spotted a large suitcase with the manufacturer's tags still on it at the back of the vehicle.
When asked what was in the suitcase, Boykin told the trooper that it was not marijuana but also claimed not to know what was in it. He said he was taking the case to St. Louis for someone else.
When the trooper opened the back of the vehicle, he at first found 10 1-pound bags of meth in a Versace bag next to the suitcase. As he unzipped the suitcase, the trooper could hear Boykin telling someone he had called on the phone that there was "a hundred pounds of meth" and a gun in there.
The trooper actually found an additional 70 pounds of meth in the suitcase, for a total of 80 pounds, which Boykin acknowledged he had driven from Erie to Phoenix to pick up and bring back, according to the affidavit. He purportedly said he was supposed to be paid $7,000 for making the drug run.
He is charged in federal court with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.