As part of the annual Severe Weather Awareness Week, Missouri's statewide tornado drill will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Should hazardous weather be a threat at that time, the drill will be postponed until 10 a.m. Thursday.
During the drill, the National Weather Service will send a tornado warning out on NOAA weather radios as well as normal wire services.
The drill will be observed by the city of Joplin, which will sound the warning sirens for a full three minutes, the same amount that would occur in an actual warning.
