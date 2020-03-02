The Missouri and Kansas annual statewide tornado drills will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The drill will be initiated by an actual tornado warning — with “TEST” wording throughout the message — that will be issued for every county. The message will be broadcast on NOAA weather radios and many broadcast media outlets.
Many communities will also test their outdoor warning sirens at this time. In Joplin, the drill will be observed with the sounding of the warning sirens for a full three minutes, the same amount that would occur during an actual tornado warning.
