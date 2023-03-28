It was a STEM fest on Tuesday at Missouri Southern State University.
Experiments on how the temperature of water affects the growth of sunflower seeds and how diets affect Alzheimer's disease were among the projects evaluated at the 34th annual Missouri Southern Regional Science Fair.
Middle school and high school students, 77 of them from Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas schools, submitted 64 science fair projects for evaluation by judges during the daylong event.
There were 13 projects submitted by high school students in the senior division and 51 in the junior division by those in grades six through eight.
Anna Barnhart, a student at Joplin High School, looked at the effects of different kinds of diets on simulated Alzheimer's disease.
She was interested in the topic, she said, because 6.5 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with Alzheimer's last year.
"One common trait among these patients is a higher levels of cortisol, which is your stress hormone," she said. "Cortisol breaks down the hippocampus, which is your memory, so I wanted to see if diet could affect your cortisol levels."
She studied 50 mice, some on a vegetarian diet, others on a diet of primarily meat, a vegan diet or a control diet. She sampled fecal matter of the mice before and after feeding to analyze their levels of cortisol.
"I discovered that there is actually no significant levels of cortisol higher or lower in diet groups," she said.
In a similar vein, a Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School student, Warda Morsy, looked at whether diet affects depression or anxiety.
Because medicines for those conditions can be expensive, she wondered: "What could be a low-budget, friendly way that could help people feel better, and I realized it's nutrition. I know people who struggle so much with their mental health, and they don't eat right."
So she thought she would try to determine if there is a correlation.
She screened volunteers for depression and anxiety, and scored them and asked them about their nutrition. She grouped them into five categories based on sugar intake, water intake, energy drink consumption, and scored them on how many times a day they eat fruit and vegetables and fast food.
She graphed anxiety and depression scores with each of the nutrition categories.
"My hypothesis is that depression is more chronic and long term," she said. "Anxiety is more situational and related to the situation you are in and is very short while depression is longer." So she wanted to see how the nutritional numbers correlated to the two conditions. Her conclusion, though, was that her sample size was not enough to establish an answer about whether diet influences those conditions.
Bryce Black and Martin Vu, a team from South Middle School, tested whether a particular type or temperature of water had effects on sunflower seed growth from the hottest tap water to distilled water, cold tap water and rainwater.
They measured the height of the plants.
"The cold water got the highest plants, but it wasn't consistent," Black said. "It had a different measurement every time."
Vu said the results showed that rainwater was the best, the most consistent, at growing the seeds, but those plants developed more slowly.
Rabindra Bajracharya, professor of physics at Missouri Southern and director of the science fair, said the event provides students opportunities not only to compete but also to interact with other students.
They also get opportunities to interact with experts, including faculty members and students from MSSU.
Students learn a number of skills by participating in science fair and experiments, Bajracharya said. "They learn the processes involved in scientific methods of investigations such as data collection, data analysis and presenting results. They also learn valuable skills such as analytical thinking, critical problem solving skills and also they learn skills not related to science such as networking, communication, and presenting skills."
The students and their projects are judged on a number of criteria.
"We look at creativity in how they do the experiments and how they analyze the experiments, how they presented the experiments and how they answer the questions."
In addition to winners receiving medals or certificates, 20 awards were to be given from prestigious organizations in science and technology such as NASA. Prizes include a semester's tuition to Missouri Southern.
The fair director, asked what message he would give to the young scientists, is that science fairs and research projects are a step into STEM fields. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
"We need lots of manpower in the STEM field," Bajracharya said. "Next year will need a couple of million people in the workforces, and we do not get enough people in the STEM field.
"If they do these kinds of things in their early ages, there is more chance they will go to the STEM fields in their later career. So it is very important."
