A $5,000 donation made to Healthy Joplin on Wednesday from Active Lifestyle Events Inc. will fund a stencil project in public parks and walking trails throughout the city to encourage people to stay active and make healthy choices.
Active Lifestyle Events is the organization that oversees the Joplin Memorial Run, the annual event that honors the 161 people killed in the 2011 Joplin tornado and supports rebuilding efforts.
Through the Joplin Memorial Run, Active Lifestyle Events has contributed over $200,000 to organizations including Bright Futures, the United Way of Southwest Missouri, Rebuild Joplin, the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism and Stained Glass Theatre.
The $5,000 donation to Healthy Joplin was funded by proceeds from the 2021 Joplin Memorial Run, which was held on the 10-year anniversary of the tornado.
Healthy Joplin is a collaborative workgroup that focuses on health and wellness initiatives in the community and has several teams, including Walking Groups, HealthyJoplin.com, Workplace Wellness and Healthy Kids.
It was created in partnership with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and One Joplin, a citywide movement of organizations and people collaborating to make Joplin a flourishing community.
Erin Slifka, marketing and communications manager with the Joplin Chamber of Commerce, said the project aligns with the chamber’s initiative to attract and retain talent to the region.
“The workforce today really values wellness in the places that they work and the communities that they live, and also having that active lifestyle,” she said. “We have brought together influencers and leaders in those spaces for health and wellness to this group. We meet monthly and work together on ways to approve the overall health of our community but also make people more aware of what the city has to offer.”
Audie Dennis, president of Active Lifestyle Events, presented the check to Healthy Joplin during a monthly workgroup meeting Wednesday at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. Dennis said the goals of Healthy Joplin go hand in hand with the mission of Active Lifestyle Events.
“Our mission is to support those organizations that promote healthy communities and fitness in our communities, so when this grant application came our way, it was a perfect fit,” Dennis said.
“We’re super excited to be able to accommodate it (the project), and I wanted to say thank you to the runners from the Joplin Memorial Run because without them, we wouldn’t exist,” he added.
One Joplin focuses on literacy, poverty, human services and health needs of the community. Nicole Brown, executive director of One Joplin, said the organization is honored to have received the donation for the stencil project.
There will be 8 to 10 different stencil images that will be placed throughout Joplin and will include a hashtag and logo that can be uploaded to social media.
“This project will include putting stencils all over our parks in the area to encourage activities, so you’ll see images that say ‘#Run Joplin,’ ‘#Walk Joplin,’ ‘#Skate Joplin,’” Brown said. “All of those things we hope will encourage people and inspire them to be active and to put those messages out on social media to encourage their friends and other communities to come visit Joplin and see all of those amenities.
"We’re really excited about this, and it’s been a great collaborative effort that we hope helps to get the word out that there are so many opportunities in our community to be active and to be healthy that costs you zero dollars.”
The idea for the stencils was generated after a conversation Brown had with a Healthy Joplin team member, Michael Sanders, who works as a controller with Freeman Health System. The two had discussed the supportive messages stenciled on walkways for medical personnel during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were talking about the impact it had on employees as they walked by and saw those messages to remind them of hope, and that’s where this project came from,” Brown said. “In extension, this reminds people that they can be active.”
Sanders said they’ve received great feedback about the project, including support from the city of Joplin and the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.
“Everybody that we’ve talked to just loves the idea, and they’re really excited about it,” he said. “We started it within our group internally and brought it to the Joplin parks department to get their official approval. They actually helped us expand it, and they wanted us to take it to the City Council, and they loved the idea as well. I think it’s a fun project that everyone can get behind.”
The group aims to launch the stencils this spring. The success of the project will be gauged by social media interest.
“Our hope is that people will take photos and will be sharing this out there, utilizing those hashtags, so we can measure the usage,” Brown said.
Stealth Marketing created the stencil designs, which will be cut by All Seasons Signs and Printing. The Chamber Gives Back will have a workday with volunteers to paint the stencils.
For more information, visit www.healthyjoplin.com or follow the group on Facebook or Instagram.
