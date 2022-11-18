MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Shelbina woman accused of defrauding her stepfather pleaded guilty to a reduced charge this week and was granted a suspended imposition of sentence.
Sheila J. Langdon, 55, pleaded guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a Class D felony count of financial exploitation of an elderly person in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of fraudulent use of a credit device and allowing the suspended imposition of sentence. She had been facing a more serious Class A felony count of financial exploitation.
Circuit Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and placed Langdon on supervised probation for five years with an order to pay the victim, her stepfather, restitution in the form of $50 a month for 30 months.
A probable-cause affidavit initially filed in the case stated that John Arnold had provided a Lawrence County sheriff's investigator with paperwork showing as much as $165,224 stolen from a business account. He accused his stepdaughter, Langdon, whom he had hired to keep his books for him, of having taken the money.
Prosecutor Don Trotter told the Globe that the amount of the theft in the affidavit ultimately did not hold up under further investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.