PITTSBURG, Kan. — Steve Scott, former president of Pittsburg State University, was recently named chairman of the University of Kansas Cancer Center's Community Advisory Board.
Primary responsibilities of CAB members are providing information on KU Cancer Center’s research priorities and community engagement efforts by sharing community priorities and concerns, reviewing KU Cancer Center’s identified priorities and concerns, updating the Center on current initiatives within population-specific and network boards, assisting with the development of the strategic plan, helping evaluate outreach efforts, and identifying and supporting KU Cancer Center’s efforts to engage area populations.
Additional responsibilities of CAB members include meeting with KU Cancer Center leaders and researchers and sharing information about KU Cancer Center with their networks, communities and organizations.
The KU Cancer Center CAB includes community members and organization leaders from across the state of Kansas and western Missouri. The Board is comprised of individuals representing a diversity of cancer experiences, skills, community connections, geographic locations, and demographics.
“Steve Scott’s decades-long career at Pittsburg State illustrates his passion for higher education, and we’re fortunate to now have him channeling his energies to another one of his passions — the quest to end cancer,” Roy Jensen, M.D., vice chancellor and director of the University of Kansas Cancer Center., said in a statement. “KU Cancer Center invited Steve to serve on our Community Advisory Board after hearing him share his experience with prostate cancer, and we look forward to collaborating with him in his new role of leading the board. Steve is a champion when it comes to cancer survivorship, and we know the work he’s doing in Southeast Kansas to bring awareness to cancer-related issues will have a broad reach.”
Scott succeeds Broderick Crawford as the cancer center’s CAB chair.
