A work authorization for the city's annual street maintenance program along with approval for several grants to local nonprofit agencies were approved by the Joplin City Council at a recent meeting.
The street maintenance contract goes to Vance Brothers Inc. for $678,646.20.
The program involves applying a protective coat to asphalt streets called microsurfacing. Not all streets are treated annually. City engineers select a certain portion of streets showing wear to be treated.
Dan Johnson, the city's public works director, said the city allocates a certain amount of money to be spent each year from the voter-approved transportation sales tax for the work.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked if there is other work done on streets. Johnson said that paving, overlay and microsurfacing are done as necessary and within the parameters of available revenue.
He said public works is looking at some new maintenance methods for the future such as micropaving, which he said involves applying a thin coat of asphalt, as well as mixtures that could be put on asphalt streets a year or so after the asphalt is applied that is intended to extend the life of the asphalt.
Stinnett asked if it is true that the city does not always treat all streets on a seven-year cycle as represented by city documents. Johnson said that is the case.
Stinnett said he would like city officials to be careful about using that terminology so residents are not expecting to have their streets re-coated every seven years.
This year's schedule calls for most streets in the Royal Heights neighborhood plus streets north of Zora Street and east of St. Louis Avenue to the Frisco Greenway Trail to be microsurfaced. The work also would be done on Miller, Turk and Highview avenues near Zora and Range Line Road as well as Buchanan Road, Hill Street, Forest Avenue, Brownell Avenue, a northern section of Patterson Avenue and Third Street.
The council authorized the contract with a 9-0 vote.
The panel also gave authorization for the city manager to sign off on CARES Act grants that will go to some local nonprofits.
Authorization to submit the grant requests was previously approved by council as part of CARES Act funding through the federal Community Development Block Grant Program.
Those are:
• The Area Agency on Aging for $46,328 to buy a refrigerated van for the delivery of homebound meals. Volunteers are no longer used for the deliveries and demand has increased 65% because of the area's aging population, said Jennifer Shotwell, director of the agency. In addition, the agency has had to adapt its deliveries to meet COVID-19 criteria, with those served receiving a week's worth of meals that are frozen.
• The Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area for $88,602.30 to purchase playground equipment for the Head Start program and funds to renovate an ESC bus to act as a mobile office for homeless and housing referral services, and for items needed to equip the van as a mobile office.
• Crosslines Churches to assist in providing for a higher demand for food and eligible hygiene items the food bank has experienced since the COVID-19 pandemic. Crosslines would receive $28,797.63.
• Ozark Center for $80,411 to provide transportation for the homeless and those in the center’s behavioral health programs. The agency’s current transportation is insufficient to reduce exposure to COVID-19, according to the need cited by Ozark Center.
Also approved was an agreement with Simpson Lawn Care to mow nuisance properties where grass is over 12 inches tall. The city will pay $44 for mowing an average-size yard, and the property owner will be billed $150 to recoup the mowing fee plus the city costs for neighborhood services employees to send notices to property owners and take other actions in the situations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.