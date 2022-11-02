As officials with Stronghold Data celebrate the grand opening of their new 16,000-square-foot office building Thursday afternoon, expect to see lots of smiles and hugs, maybe even a wet eye or two.
“As technicians, a lot of times we look at things more factually and logically,” said David Markley, Stronghold’s chief information officer, “but I’m sure it will be a very emotional day for the people here — whether we admit it or not.”
Stronghold Data was established in Joplin more than 30 years ago by James Richards, who serves as the chief executive officer, and his uncle. When Markley joined the company 15 years later, Stronghold boasted a staff of seven. Today, it employs 43 men and women, with some 400 clients in a 200-mile radius.
The company started out inside a small office located on North Schifferdecker Ave. It soon grew to encompass three offices. It moved to temporary digs while construction of new offices at 7115 E. 24th St., located inside the Crossroads Business Park, neared completion.
“We were sardines for a while,” Markley said of the temporary location. “I told the staff, “I felt like we were going on a diet for six to eight months, and then when we got to the big building it’s like, ‘That’s the buffet — where do we go first?’”
Stronghold Data is a managed IT service provider.
“The technology that we use to set people up for success is the mechanism in which we serve our clients,” Markley said. At Stronghold’s core is service — face-to-face, healthy relationships, where heads aren’t hidden behind computer screens.
“It’s all about building relationships and seeing how we can help small- to medium-sized businesses in our area accomplish their business goals,” he said. “We’re very much about relationships — how we can better people’s relationships and how we can better businesses using technology.”
In recognition for its merging of technology with personal service, Stronghold Data was awarded the Managed Service Provider of the Year by its colleagues during the 2021 MSP Summit last November.
“It will be emotional,” Markley said of Thursday’s celebration, which is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. and includes tours of the two-story facility. However, “you never get to a point to where you feel like you’ve arrived — I think that’s dangerous if you ever feel that way — but definitely this will be a (company) milestone, for sure.”
At the end of the day, he said, “we are in it for the long term — we’re not here just to make a sale and move on. We’ve got clients who have been with us for all 30-plus years we’ve been in business, so that’s something that we’re proud of but we don’t take for granted, either.”
