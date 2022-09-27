ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County High School students are using a new little theater space to honor Anderson’s most famous native in a series of productions over the next couple of weeks.
The new McDonald County Little Theatre, which was created out of shop space on the campus of McDonald County High School, recently hosted its first show and will host more over the next three Fridays.
Students rehearsing the one-act play “It’s a Small World” last week talked to reporters about the new little theater and the opportunities the space will give them, including the chance to honor the late Hollywood character actor Dabbs Greer, who grew up in Anderson.
“We can really do almost anything here,” said senior Jacob Winkler, who plays a factory worker who stumbles into a dress shop and has something of a fashion incident in the play.
“We can do multimedia stuff, really just about anything we can think of,” Winkler said. “I’ll never forget, I first saw this completed space on the school’s open house in August, and I was completely blown away. This is two or three years in the making at this point, and I think it looks amazing. We have so much we’ve never had before. This is just such a blessing, and I can’t wait to see what all we get to do with it.”
Converted shop
The space where the McDonald County Little Theatre is today was previously the shop space and room for the junior ROTC to hold practices, according to Wyatt Hester, theater director at McDonald County High School.
“This space was basically a shell,” Hester said. “It was used as a classroom, it had air conditioning, but whenever we moved in, that had gone kaput, so we started pretty much from the ground floor. It was a big shop.”
Hester said he pushed to build a new space for the theater department to hold smaller, more intimate plays and events that don’t fit well in a big performing arts center.
“Big places are great and you can do splashy stuff, and I love that because that’s kind of who I am too, but I love intimate theater,” Hester said. “That’s what little theater is: It’s an actor and an audience, and if they can interact right there, it’s so much better, I think, than in a big place. I was forced into a small space at one point in my career, and I thought, 'This is going to be horrible,' and it was the best experience of my life. I had the audience right there next to me.”
Hester said he was getting ready to retire five years ago after teaching theater in college and running his own community theater, but his wife urged him to consider teaching at the high school.
“High school is more rewarding than anything I’ve ever done in my life,” he said. “It changes kids' lives. They get involved. All of a sudden, they have a network of people that changes them. Also being able to stand in front of other people changes them for the rest of their lives. I’ve done this for 45 years. I’ve done this same teaching for 45 years, and it just changes people. Some at the college level, but dramatically at the high school, and that’s what I love about it.”
Hester said some people think of a school theater program as fluff, but it’s not.
“Whenever kids are able to get up in front of people, whenever they are able to speak, those are going to be the leaders, those are the ones who make the money,” Hester said. “Everyone else follows them, and I think that’s why it’s so important for them to have these skills.”
DG Fridays
The upcoming performances are part of what the theater program calls “DG Fridays,” a series of productions in the new McDonald County Little Theater on the high school campus.
The "DG" in the title pays homage to Dabbs Greer, who was born and grew up in McDonald County and appeared on the big and small screens from the 1950s into the early 2000s.
He appeared in more than 100 movies and 600 television shows. He’s best known for his recurring role as the Rev. Robert Alden in the "Little House on the Prairie" television series. One of his last roles was the portrayal of the older version of Tom Hanks' character in the 1999 movie "The Green Mile."
“I’ve seen 'The Green Mile' and 'Little House on the Prairie,'” said senior Ricky Wright, another student in the theater program. “I know he used to go here and he was a big actor who grew up around here, so he is really important to us. We’re in drama and we’re acting, so he’s kind of like a symbol that, even if we’re in a small town like this, we can become big actors. He played in a lot of TV shows and movies, so for us, it means we can do it too."
Hester said Greer, who died in 2007 and is buried in the Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson, is a great role model for the students in the theater program.
“He graduated from here, he went to Drury (University in Springfield), he taught in Missouri," he said. "Isn’t that all the things we want our kids to do? Then he wound up in a Pasadena playhouse and decided he wanted to go into movies and television, and he did so many shows and movies. I thought OK, if we can use that to inspire these kids, they know it’s possible because someone from here back in the day did it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.