CARTHAGE, Mo. — Bright Futures Carthage will host its annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser Friday and Saturday to collect donations of school supplies for students in need for the upcoming school year.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Carthage Walmart parking lot, 2705 Grand Ave.
The Carthage R-9 School Foundation is partnering with Bright Futures Carthage to provide an alternative to visiting Walmart. The foundation will accept donations to purchase school supplies and materials for students. Checks can be sent to the Carthage R-9 School Foundation, 710 Lyon St., Carthage, MO 64836.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.