PITTSBURG, Kan. — Crawford County will hold Stuff the Bus events, hosted by Walmart and the Salvation Army, at various locations this weekend.
The campaign will be held today through Sunday. Donations of school supplies can be dropped off in the red Salvation Army donation bins at both Pittsburg Walmart locations or online through a registry on the Walmart website.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office also is accepting donations of school supplies at its location in Girard. The bin will be open for donations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Priority items include notebooks, backpacks, crayons, pencil boxes. pencils and pens.
