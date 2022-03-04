A woman who served as a substitute teacher in the Golden City School District waived a preliminary hearing this week on a charge that she had sexual contact with a student.
Jacey B. Stahl Collins, 22, waived the hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered by Associate Judge Joseph Hensley to stand trial. Her initial appearance in a trial division of the court is set for March 23.
Stahl Collins is accused of having sex with a student in a class she taught. The contact took place on Feb. 24, 2021, in a bedroom of the boy's home in Jasper County while his parents were away, according to court records.
The defendant was employed by the school district as a full-time substitute teacher at the time. She was arrested on the charge in December following an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.
The age of the student involved is redacted on court records. A probable-cause affidavit states that after the sexual contact took place, Stahl Collins continued communicating with the student via text messages. She subsequently asked him, through another student, to destroy his cellphone and offered to buy him a new one.
But investigators managed to obtain the phone and recover communications between the boy and his teacher prior to her arrest, according to the affidavit. She is currently free on bond pending resolution of her case.
