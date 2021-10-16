Missouri 840,479 | 12,481

Kansas 423,282 | 6,165

Oklahoma 633,020 | 9,402

Arkansas 506,573| 8,195

--

U.S. 45.8 million | 744,385

International 241.8 million | 4.91 million

--

Jasper County 13,639 | 227

Newton County 7,383 | 122

City of Joplin 8,636 | 179

Barry County 4,520 | 74

Barton County 1,505 | 27

Lawrence County 5,195 | 129

McDonald County 3,971 | 58

--

Crawford County 6,703 | 110

Cherokee County 3,586 | 77

--

Ottawa County 5,970 | 90

Delaware County 7,180 | 139

Tags

Trending Video