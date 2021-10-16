Missouri 840,479 | 12,481
Kansas 423,282 | 6,165
Oklahoma 633,020 | 9,402
Arkansas 506,573| 8,195
--
U.S. 45.8 million | 744,385
International 241.8 million | 4.91 million
--
Jasper County 13,639 | 227
Newton County 7,383 | 122
City of Joplin 8,636 | 179
Barry County 4,520 | 74
Barton County 1,505 | 27
Lawrence County 5,195 | 129
McDonald County 3,971 | 58
--
Crawford County 6,703 | 110
Cherokee County 3,586 | 77
--
Ottawa County 5,970 | 90
Delaware County 7,180 | 139
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.