Missouri 769,021 | 11,610
Kansas 377,123 | 5,630
Oklahoma 560,850 | 8,001
Arkansas 462,723 | 7,038
--
U.S. 40.77 million | 665,858
International 221.1 million | 4.57 million
--
Jasper County 12,699 | 196
Newton County 7,041 | 108
City of Joplin 8,252 | 164
Barry County 4,178| 71
Barton County 1,383 | 19
Lawrence County 4,903 | 122
McDonald County 3,647 | 51
--
Crawford County 6,300 | 102
Cherokee County 3,343 | 70
--
Ottawa County 5,371 | 85
Delaware County 6,273 | 111
