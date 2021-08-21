Missouri 736,192 | 10,809
Kansas 356,065 | 5,494
Oklahoma 527,364 | 7,676
Arkansas 434,027 | 6,645
U.S. 38.5 million | 644,823
International 212 million | 4.44 million
--
Jasper County 12,342 | 190
Newton County 6,870 | 91
City of Joplin 8,037 | 155
Barry County 4,008| 66
Barton County 1,540 | 19
Lawrence County 4,814 | 121
McDonald County 3,525 | 46
--
Crawford County 6,064 | 96
Cherokee County 3,217 | 56
--
Ottawa County 5,172 | 81
Delaware County 5,890 | 103
