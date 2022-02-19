It wasn’t difficult to guess the theme for this year’s Freeman 5K and Walk for Autism — with just as many capes and cowls worn by the gathered Freeman Health System and Ozark Center officials as face coverings Wednesday morning.
Still, there was applause when a superhero theme was announced for the 2022 run and walk, scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, April 23. It’s just the second year for the merged events, with proceeds directly benefiting the Joplin-based Leffen Center for Autism.
While the fictional superheroes found in movies and books use their far-reaching powers for good, in reality, today’s superheroes are just ordinary people using their “powers to offer hope, opportunity and strength,” said Vicky Mieseler, Ozark Center’s chief administrative officer.
The folks who volunteer to walk or run, donate money, or assume team captain responsibilities, she said — “you don’t wear special clothes, you don’t have magical powers, but you do have a magical presence … you embody the goodness and hope in others (and) have qualities bigger than yourself, like empathy and compassion. With great power comes great responsibility.”
“Your participation means the world to us,” added Paula Baker, Freeman’s president and CEO. “Without you, we simply couldn’t do what we do at the Leffen Center. Thanks to you superheroes, families don’t have to drive hundreds of miles to receive an autism diagnosis, and children on the autism spectrum are receiving life-changing therapy to help them lead their best lives.”
The 15th annual Walk for Autism and Freeman 5K will again be based at the Leffen Center, 2802 S. Picher Ave. It will be a looped course, beginning and ending at the center, and runners and walkers are encouraged to wear capes, tights and other superhero accessories throughout the day’s festivities. There will be food trucks, opportunities to purchase autism awareness items, free giveaways for children, and a vendor fair located on the premises.
Prizes for family teams that raise the most money include a “MARVELous pamper day” for the third place winner; a “DC Me Out-and-About” package with various gift certificates for food and activities for second place; and an “X-tra Special Time Away” for the first-place winner — a trip to Branson, with tickets to Silver Dollar City, Mieseler said.
“The money raised here goes to help with program development to provide provide services to individuals in the Joplin and Four States area,” said Edyth Spera, director of autism services at Leffen. “It also helps fund our scholarship program for our younger children who receive” one-on-one applied behavioral analysis therapy to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. “It’s expensive to provide ADA therapy, so (the money raised) allows us to be able to help families pay for that service where otherwise they would not be able to afford it.”
Leffen Center officials work individually with children and adults in sessions lasting anywhere from one to six hours, focusing on a variety of communication and language skills, early learning academic skills, play and social skills, eating, nutrition and reduction of challenging behaviors.
When the Walk for Autism was first established 15 years ago, “we were out at (Northpark) Mall, and it has just grown and grown; it later moved to Missouri Southern State University and now we’re here — our participation grows every single year.”
More than 700 community members from the region participated or volunteered last year, raising $54,500, and they are hoping for similar numbers in 2022, Spera said.
“We are just incredibly blessed,” she continued. “The outpouring of support is amazing and the progress that the kids make here is just huge.”
