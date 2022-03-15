A stream of flashing red and blue emergency lights could be seen for blocks as a procession for Cpl. Benjamin Cooper of the Joplin Police Department traveled from north to south on Main Street on Tuesday.
Cooper, 46, and Officer Jake Reed, 27, were both shot and killed last week after responding to a disturbance call. Officer Rick Hirshey, 53, was seriously injured and remains hospitalized. The gunman was killed by Capt. William Davis, 36, who was not injured.
The procession was approximately an hour long and extended from Second to 19th streets after Cooper’s funeral service at Missouri Southern State University. Hundreds of people lined both sides of Main Street in honor of the fallen officer to pay their respects to the family. Some held up “back the blue” and American flags; others held their hands to their hearts.
Vicky Stokes, of Joplin, stood near Joplin City Hall holding an “Honor. Respect. Remember. Joplin Police Department” yard sign Tuesday afternoon. Stokes said she has lived in the area for the past 47 years and has watched the Joplin Police Department grow. She also has several friends who have served as police officers.
“It’s important for our nation to respect, understand and support our men and women in blue,” Stokes said. “Our hearts are broken for these innocent lives that were taken away and for the officer who was injured. (Hirshey) gave so many years of service to our community, retired and now has come back. That in itself says a lot about what he thinks of the community, and we’re honored to have him to support us.”
Phyllis Pearce, of Joplin, waited for the procession with her grandchildren, Sydney and Bennett. Her son, Jeff Pearce, serves as the chief of the Duenweg Police Department. Pearce said she asked her son one day why he was a police officer and that he replied, "Because I love what I do."
“You have to support law enforcement because they’re the soldiers on the homefront,” she said. “They deserve as much respect as the soldiers in the military. Where else do you put on a bulletproof vest to go to work? It’s a scary job. I pray for Jeff every day and tell him how proud we are of him and that he has our support.”
Pearce encouraged anyone who was affected by the tragedy to not be afraid to ask for help or seek counseling if needed.
“It’s been really rough for all of us,” she said.
Penny Wilkinson, of Joplin, held a folded American flag close to her chest and wore a “Hugs. Prayers. Love. JPD” shirt. Wilkinson said she brought her 6-year-old granddaughter, Lydee Monehan, to the procession because she wants her to understand the role police play in a community.
“We’ve been trying to instill in her the importance of police, and I was raised believing the police were friends, and I want her to understand that too,” she said. “I also want her to understand what was sacrificed here today.”
Phyllis Clark, of Joplin, said the funeral procession was emotional and that she couldn’t help but think of the Cooper family as she held her hand over her heart. Clark said she understands what it’s like to lose loved ones, but she noted to never lose faith.
“We need our JPD,” she said. “I believe we needed to honor that man and to be here for his family. God blessed me with eight children, who are all gone except my firstborn. Any loss is a devastation. I thought of him (Cooper) during the procession but mostly of his family because I know that they’re hurting so bad.”
Clark said to cherish your loved ones because you never know when you may see them again.
“Parents need to tell their children every day how much they love them because you can’t spread enough love,” she said. “You could always spread more love around. I think there was a lot of love here today, and you could almost feel it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.