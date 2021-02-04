The Joplin Fire Department is asking residents to complete a survey that is part of the department's strategic planning process.
The community survey can be found here. It is estimated to take less than five minutes to complete.
Results will be used to determine how the fire department can improve its services and operations, Chief Jim Furgerson said. The deadline to complete the survey is Feb. 19.
The fire department responded to 8,413 requests for assistance in 2020, with an average of 23 responses per day.
