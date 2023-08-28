Joplin police stopped and arrested a suspect Sunday night walking away from a reported residential burglary.
Sgt. Jason Stump said a neighbor contacted the owner of a residence at 312 N. Jackson to let her know about a man and woman seen coming and going from her house in her absence. Stump said the owner contacted police and that a suspect was stopped in the area. He was found to have property in his possession that had been taken from inside the house.
Alberto Medina, 50, of Joplin, was charged with burglary and a misdemeanor count of stealing.
