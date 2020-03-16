NEOSHO, Mo. — A 42-year-old suspect is being held without bond in the slaying of another man this past weekend in Newton County.
Sheriff's deputies responded at 12:46 a.m. Saturday to a residence in the 20000 block of Route Y in response to what was reported as a man suffering a respiratory problem. Deputies and emergency medical personnel found Wesley Porter, 37, a resident of the address, deceased and with injuries indicative of a homicide, according to a news release today from the Newton County Sheriff's Department.
A woman at the residence provided the name of another man who had been at the house, and he was located and brought in for questioning. The sheriff's office said that man, of Goodman, subsequently admitted having been in an altercation with Porter and was arrested pending the filing of first-degree murder charges.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.