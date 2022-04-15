WEIR, Kan. — A 28-year-old man from Frontenac is believed to have started a fire Thursday afternoon that destroyed a storage shed in Weir.
Firefighters from the Weir, Scammon, Cherokee Township and Columbus fire departments responded to the blaze.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that Dylan Hauck is believed to have started the fire by dropping a lit cigarette in the shed while trying to steal copper wire.
When deputies contacted Hauck following the fire, he purportedly was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was being held Friday at the Crawford County Jail on suspicion of burglary, theft, property damage and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
