COLUMBUS, Kan. — A suspect in a shooting incident in rural Cherokee County was captured in Oklahoma City and is awaiting extradition back to Kansas.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that Charles L. Amos, 61, was arrested late Sunday night in Oklahoma City, where he had fled after the incident that morning in Kansas.
The sheriff's office said a Cherokee County resident reported that he had located and confronted a suspect in possession of a truck stolen from his farm. The suspect had stopped to siphon fuel from the truck to put in a stolen van in his possession.
When the owner of the truck and family members confronted the suspect, he purportedly fired rounds from a shotgun at one of them and fled in a truck belonging to one of the family members. No injuries were reported in the shooting.
Deputies worked with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service and a violent crimes apprehension team in Oklahoma City to identify and capture Amos, who was identified in the news release as homeless.
Amos is facing Kansas charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, theft, property damage and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
