Authorities have yet to release the name of a 45-year-old Joplin man who was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning on Carver Road in Newton County.
Deputies responded to the shooting about 8 a.m. near the intersection of Carver Road with Route MM, where the victim drove his vehicle into a ditch after having been shot in his face and a shoulder during an altercation with the occupants of another vehicle, according to the Newton County sheriff’s office.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and subsequently flown by medical helicopter to another hospital. An update on his medical condition was not available Monday.
Detectives working the case served a series of search warrants after the shooting Saturday, concluding with one at 13314 Route V near Diamond, where a special response team of officers assisted in the arrest of suspect Cody D. Jones, 35, of Asbury.
Charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action were filed Monday on Jones and two other suspects, Trevor J. Palmer, 26, of rural Diamond, and Kimber M. Phillips-Laquet, 37, of Joplin. Palmer and Phillips-Laquet remained at large.
Sheriff Chris Jennings said Monday that the victim and suspects knew each other, but the reason for the shooting remained unclear.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on Jones states that a woman who was a passenger in the victim’s vehicle called 911 reporting that he had been shot in the face.
She told deputies that they were traveling south on Carver Road when a vehicle driven by a woman with two males in the front and back passenger seats waved them over.
The two males got out and approached their vehicle. One of the males went up to the victim’s window displaying a gun and told him: “Don’t make us do this.”
The other man came to her passenger-side window and struck the glass with the butt of a gun he was carrying before joining the other man at the driver’s window, she told deputies. Seconds later, shots were fired, she said.
She screamed at the victim to drive off and he told her to get down as he tried to pull away. But, seriously wounded in the face and shoulder, he ran into the rail of a bridge and down into a ditch. She told deputies that he then handed a phone to her and asked her to call 911.
She told deputies she did not know the occupants of the other vehicle, which fled the scene. But, as she spoke with the 911 operator, the victim told her he did and allegedly named Jones and Palmer.
The affidavit states that deputies listening to inmates’ phone calls at the Newton County Jail could hear Jones in the background talking to an inmate’s wife while she was on the phone with the inmate. He was telling her how he needed to leave the area and lay low.
Investigators contacted the owner of the phone on which that call was made, and she told them that she had let a man use her vehicle who had come to her house and told her he had an emergency and needed to go pick up Jones and Palmer but had run out of gas in his own vehicle, according to the affidavit.
She told investigators that he came back a short time later and Jones, Palmer and Phillips-Laquet were all with him and were talking about something that had happened with the victim.
She purportedly told investigators that there had been a conflict between the victim and Palmer, that they had “switched” girlfriends and that the victim believed Palmer had stolen a vehicle from him, according to the affidavit.
The document states that Phillips-Laquet is believed to have been the woman driving the other vehicle at the scene of the shooting.
